United Way Of Washtenaw County gives more than $45,000 to area nonprofits

ANN ARBOR – Four women-led nonprofits helping local families have received $45,737 in grants from United Way of Washtenaw County’s Women United network.

Power of the Purse grants were awarded to Avalon Housing, Habitat for Humanity Huron Valley, HouseN2Home and Trusted Advisors for their work supporting Washtenaw County community members.

“Pandemic-related public health concerns and government-mandated shutdowns have had a lasting and disproportionately negative economic impact on the careers and lives of women, who primarily bear the responsibility for caregiving, and particularly women of color,” said UWWC Vice President of Impact and Advocacy Bridget Herrman in a release.

“This year’s Power of the Purse grant recipients are working in various ways to address the essential needs of women and their families as they navigate returns to school, work, and greater home stability.

Each organization helps Ann Arbor area women and families find and access community resources, including housing assistance, homeownership opportunities, basic needs programs and education.

Here’s how much each organization received:

Avalon Housing $10,000 Habitat for Humanity Huron Valley $10,000 HouseN2Home $10,737 Trusted Advisors $15,000

In total, United Way of Washtenaw County Women United has awarded more than $362,000 through its Power of the Purse grants and annual fundraiser. It is part of a network with 70,000 members across 165 communities in the United States.

Learn more about United Way of Washtenaw County and its giving programs at www.uwwashtenaw.org