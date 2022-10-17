Michigan State football deletes rivalry tweet with upside-down Block M because it looked like a ‘W’

Luke Schoonmaker #86 of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled after a first half catch by Justin White #30 of the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 30, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – There are still two weeks before Michigan and Michigan State meet on the football field, but the rivalry jabs have already started on social media.

Moments after the official kickoff time for their Oct. 29 matchup was announced, Michigan State’s official football account tweeted a graphic that showed the two team logos, and Michigan’s Block M was upside-down.

Here’s the thing: An upside-down “M” looks an awful lot like a “W.” (If you’re not a sports fan, “W” means “win.”)

So of course, because it’s rivalry fortnight, Michigan fans flooded the replies, thanking Michigan State for already awarding Michigan the “win.” Within minutes, the tweet had been deleted.

Whose idea was it to give these fan bases two whole weeks to pester each other?

Between now and kickoff, there will surely be thousands of online feuds, as someone calls Michigan State “little brother” or Mel Tucker refers to Michigan as “the school down the road.” Then, during the home stretch, everyone will have 10+ hours for pregame tailgates.

What could go wrong?