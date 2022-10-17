Michigan football game vs. Michigan State announced as 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year’s edition of the Michigan vs. Michigan State football rivalry will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in Ann Arbor.
Both teams are off this week following victories on Saturday. Michigan pounded No. 10 Penn State, 41-17, while Michigan State halted a four-game losing streak with a 34-28 win over Wisconsin in double overtime.
Win their win, the Wolverines improved to 7-0 and moved up to No. 4 in the AP poll. They’ll look to avenge last year’s 37-33 loss in East Lansing -- the only game the eventual Big Ten champions lost during the regular season.
Meanwhile, MSU is looking to get back to .500 after a 3-4 start. Mel Tucker is 2-0 against Jim Harbaugh’s team and could regain a lot of lost favor with a rivalry win.
Michigan has lost three of the last four meetings with Michigan State at the Big House, including a shocking 27-24 loss without fans in attendance in 2020. Last October, the Wolverines blew a 16-point second half lead at Spartan Stadium.
