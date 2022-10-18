41º

Ann Arbor District Library becomes a FamilySearch affiliate library

Nonprofit is an international leader in family history

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

New glass panels close off the brand-new computer lab at the Ann Arbor District Library Traverwood branch. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor District Library has announced it is now a FamilySearch affiliate library, which means patrons can use its expanded genealogy resources to dig deeper into their family histories.

Visitors can now access FamilySearch on AADL’s public computers and explore two billion images of historical genealogical records and more than six billion searchable names, according to an AADL release.

“Affiliate libraries (whether public, special, or university) have access to FamilySearch’s digital genealogical collections that are otherwise accessible only through a FamilySearch family history center,” reads the nonprofit’s website. “FamilySearch also provides its affiliates with the latest tools and tips for genealogy reference librarians.”

As it stands, AADL’s archives boast more than 100,000 photos, maps, manuscripts, newspaper articles and more. The archives can be accessed at oldnews.aadl.org.

For more information about FamilySearch, visit www.familysearch.org/en.

