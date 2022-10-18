Dietitian: Penn State threw PB&Js at Michigan football players before being run out of Big House

Penn State head coach James Franklin watches against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The dietitian for the Michigan football team said Penn State players threw peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at the Wolverines at halftime before getting run out of the Big House in the second half.

Abigail O’Connor, the director of performance nutrition for the Wolverines, said she found some smashed PB&Js on the ground outside the locker room.

“I thought it was an unsuccessful attempt to sneak food to the sideline,” she tweeted. “Turns out they had been thrown at our players during that jam up in the tunnel.”

She’s referring to a halftime scuffle between Michigan and Penn State players in the newly dedicated Lloyd Carr Tunnel. The dust-up took place with the Wolverines leading by only two points despite a dominant first 30 minutes.

After the Nittany Lions took a brief lead with a field goal on their opening second-half drive, Michigan ran them out of town with 25 unanswered points, winning by a final score of 41-17.

In the postgame press conference, some Michigan players said Penn State did a lot of talking in the week leading up to the game, and that continued into the tunnel at the break.

It seems that food fight was the last fight James Franklin could get out of the Nittany Lions, as Michigan rushed for 418 yards, dominated the trenches, and sent them back to Happy Valley with their first loss.