U of M offers first look at new scoreboards for Michigan Stadium next season -- photos here

A rendering of the new scoreboards being built at Michigan Stadium before 2023.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan offered a first glimpse of what the new scoreboards will look like at Michigan Stadium next season.

Construction on the video boards at the Big House will start after the 2022 season. They’ll be ready by the start of the 2023 season.

The full project includes replacing both video boards and adding columns onto the existing structures. Michigan will also upgrade the Crisler Center control room and production studio.

“The Crisler Center control room and production studio is a critical piece for all on-campus athletic events, serving in-game and off-season needs for Michigan Stadium, Crisler Center, Yost Ice Arena, Ocker Field, Ray Fisher Stadium and Alumni Field, the U-M Soccer Stadium and the South Campus Performance Center, which houses indoor track and field, among other teams,” the university’s release says.

A new sound system for the Michigan Stadium bowl and the concourse is also being installed.

School officials said the project is self-funded by the University of Michigan Athletic Department and all costs for the project “derive from gifts to Michigan Athletics, specifically restricted to capital improvements.”

