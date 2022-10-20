Get a flu shot or COVID-19 booster on Sunday in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Those needing a COVID-19 booster or flu shot can get their jabs on Sunday at the Elks Lodge during Family Day.

From 12:30-1:30 p.m., Packard Health and the Washtenaw County Health Department will be at 1405 Ecorse Road to help community members stay up-to-date on their vaccines.

Schedule an appointment by calling 734-352-6962. Insurance is not necessary to receive a booster or flu shot but those with insurance cards should bring them.

Appointments will occur during the Elk Lodge Family Day event, which runs from noon to 5 p.m.

