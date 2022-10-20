Get a flu shot or COVID-19 booster on Sunday in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Those needing a COVID-19 booster or flu shot can get their jabs on Sunday at the Elks Lodge during Family Day.
From 12:30-1:30 p.m., Packard Health and the Washtenaw County Health Department will be at 1405 Ecorse Road to help community members stay up-to-date on their vaccines.
Schedule an appointment by calling 734-352-6962. Insurance is not necessary to receive a booster or flu shot but those with insurance cards should bring them.
Appointments will occur during the Elk Lodge Family Day event, which runs from noon to 5 p.m.
Read: Washtenaw County Health Department encourages COVID-19 boosters, flu shots for the fall
COVID-19 and flu vaccines available at the Elks this Sunday (10/23)!— Washtenaw County Health Department (@wcpublichealth) October 17, 2022
✅ Vaccines available from 12:30-1:30 (Family Day event is from 12-5pm)
✅ Elks Lodge (1405 Ecorse Rd in #Ypsilanti)
✅ Flu and COVID-19 vaccines for anyone over 6 months old provided by Packard Health pic.twitter.com/iOEUTtV3VF