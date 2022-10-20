41º

All About Ann Arbor

Get a flu shot or COVID-19 booster on Sunday in Ypsilanti

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Washtenaw County Health Department, Washtenaw County, Flu, COVID-19, COVID, Vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine, Influenzia, Ypsilanti, Health, Safety, Packard Health, Illness, Virus, Flu Season, Flu Shot

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Those needing a COVID-19 booster or flu shot can get their jabs on Sunday at the Elks Lodge during Family Day.

From 12:30-1:30 p.m., Packard Health and the Washtenaw County Health Department will be at 1405 Ecorse Road to help community members stay up-to-date on their vaccines.

Schedule an appointment by calling 734-352-6962. Insurance is not necessary to receive a booster or flu shot but those with insurance cards should bring them.

Appointments will occur during the Elk Lodge Family Day event, which runs from noon to 5 p.m.

Read: Washtenaw County Health Department encourages COVID-19 boosters, flu shots for the fall

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email