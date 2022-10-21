Ann Arbor police looking for missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Wednesday

The Ann Arbor Police Department issued an alert for missing teen Samyah Setin Nundley on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department has issued a missing person alert for Samyah Setin Nundley.

The 14-year-old was reportedly last seen at her home on Pheasant Run on Wednesday.

They said she is considered an endangered runaway and left a note behind that said she is contemplating taking her own life.

Please see the attached flyer for a missing endangered child. If you have any information, please contact AAPD immediately. pic.twitter.com/KdXmrT2x1Q — Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) October 21, 2022

She has brown hair, is 5′2′' and weighs 135 lbs, according to an AAPD release.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Det. McDonagh at 734-794-6930 or at lmcdonagh@a2gov.org.