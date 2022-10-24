75º

University of Michigan hosting medication take back event in Ypsilanti on Saturday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

FILE - An arrangement of Oxycodone pills sit next to a bottle in New York on Aug. 29, 2018. A long-awaited review of prescription opioid medications, including their risks and contribution to the U.S. overdose epidemic, is still underway at the Food and Drug Administration, the agency's commissioner said Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Do you have expired or unused medications you’d like to get rid of?

The Michigan Institute for Clinical and Health Research and the Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation at the University of Michigan are hosting a drug take back event on Saturday.

Community members can drop off medications between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at West Willow Community Resource Center at 2057 Tyler Rd. in Ypsilanti.

Examples of accepted medications include:

  • Pain medications (Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Tramadol, Codeine, Fentanyl, Morphine)
  • Sedatives (Xanax, Ambien, Valium, Klonopin)
  • Antidepressants
  • ADHD medications
  • Muscle relaxants
  • Pet/veterinary medicine

Items that won’t be accepted:

  • Needles
  • Lancets
  • Syringes
  • Liquids

According to U-M, medication take back events help prevent accidental poisoning within communities.

