University of Michigan hosting medication take back event in Ypsilanti on Saturday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Do you have expired or unused medications you’d like to get rid of?
The Michigan Institute for Clinical and Health Research and the Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation at the University of Michigan are hosting a drug take back event on Saturday.
Community members can drop off medications between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at West Willow Community Resource Center at 2057 Tyler Rd. in Ypsilanti.
Examples of accepted medications include:
- Pain medications (Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Tramadol, Codeine, Fentanyl, Morphine)
- Sedatives (Xanax, Ambien, Valium, Klonopin)
- Antidepressants
- ADHD medications
- Muscle relaxants
- Pet/veterinary medicine
Items that won’t be accepted:
- Needles
- Lancets
- Syringes
- Liquids
According to U-M, medication take back events help prevent accidental poisoning within communities.