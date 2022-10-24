University of Michigan hosting medication take back event in Ypsilanti on Saturday

(Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - An arrangement of Oxycodone pills sit next to a bottle in New York on Aug. 29, 2018. A long-awaited review of prescription opioid medications, including their risks and contribution to the U.S. overdose epidemic, is still underway at the Food and Drug Administration, the agency's commissioner said Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Do you have expired or unused medications you’d like to get rid of?

The Michigan Institute for Clinical and Health Research and the Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation at the University of Michigan are hosting a drug take back event on Saturday.

Community members can drop off medications between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at West Willow Community Resource Center at 2057 Tyler Rd. in Ypsilanti.

Examples of accepted medications include:

Pain medications (Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Tramadol, Codeine, Fentanyl, Morphine)

Sedatives (Xanax, Ambien, Valium, Klonopin)

Antidepressants

ADHD medications

Muscle relaxants

Pet/veterinary medicine

Items that won’t be accepted:

Needles

Lancets

Syringes

Liquids

According to U-M, medication take back events help prevent accidental poisoning within communities.