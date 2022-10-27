Ypsilanti Township to receive nearly $250K to expand recycling services

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – American Beverage has selected Ypsilanti Township to receive an investment to transform and expand its recycling program.

An investment of $243,000 from American Beverage Association through The Recycling Partnership will bring free, 96-gallon recycling carts to more than 15,000 households -- doubling the number of homes that currently have access to curbside recycling service.

According to a release, the move “is expected to bring more than 40 million pounds of new recyclables into the recycling stream, including more than 1.5 million pounds of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and more than 607,000 pounds of aluminum” over the next decade.

The investment is part of an effort led by the beverage industry to reduce its plastic footprint called the “Every Bottle Back” initiative, in collaboration with the Michigan Soft Drink Association and The Recycling Partnership.

“American Beverage is pleased to announce an investment in Ypsilanti Township, news which will continue the growth of our Every Bottle Back initiative in the great state of Michigan,” president and CEO of American Beverage Association Katherine Lugar said in a statement. “It is our hope that these recycling infrastructure improvements and community partnerships will continue to increase overall recycling rates in the state, helping to keep more plastic out of the environment and creating an even cleaner community for Ypsilanti Township, its residents and businesses.”

“Michigan’s soft drink producers and distributors take pride in leading our state’s sustainability efforts,” president and CEO of Michigan Soft Drink Association Derek Bajema said in a statement. “We’re committed to improving overall recycling rates through comprehensive, community-based initiatives.

“As the eighth community to receive an Every Bottle Back investment in our state, Michigan’s beverage industry’s positive impact continues to be realized through these valuable partnerships, helping us reach our ultimate goal to keep our state beautiful.”

The Every Bottle Back initiative was launched in 2019 by The Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr. Pepper and PepsiCo.