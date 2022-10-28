Downtown Ann Arbor bookstore closing after 88 years of business

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town is losing another one of its beloved bookstores.

Ulrich’s Bookstore will close its doors on Monday after more than eight decades of business.

The 88-year-old downtown bookstore has supplied University of Michigan students with textbooks, office supplies, graduation gowns and memories since 1934.

On social media, Ulrich’s officials wrote, “Ulrich’s will be closing our doors soon. Thank you for your business and being a part of our story for the past 88 years!”

The store’s online bookstore states, “Our final days are approaching as Ulrich’s will close our doors on October 31, 2022. We appreciate the stories and memories we have made with the generations of University of Michigan alumni and fans. Go Blue Forever!”

A reason for the closure was not given.

In 2017, the store moved to its current location at 1200 S. University Ave. It was originally managed by Fred Ulrich but was bought by Follett Higher Education Group in 2015.

