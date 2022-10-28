Here are 4 more adults-only ways to celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – This weekend, search for brains or cast a spell on your friends while celebrating the spookiest holiday in downtown Ann Arbor.

Grab your group of ghoulfriends and zombros then stop by one of the events happening around downtown Ann Arbor.

Here are four more adults-only Halloween events in Tree Town:

PARTY HARDY

Necto is hosting its Factory Halloween events with prizes for costumes and dancing. Cover costs $10 and doors open at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, The Blind Pig is having a Halloween throwdown with live music and costumes. Cover cost $12 and doors open at 7 p.m. Right next door, Circ Bar is hosting a Halloween event with a costume contest, terrifying(ly delicious) drink specials and a stream of Saturday’s U-M/MSU football game.

GET YOUR CARDS READ

On Friday, Bløm Meadworks is turning down the light for its Wichy Woo Fest from 6-10 p.m.

The South 4th Avenue meadery will have tarot readers, a creepy plant sale by Monster Plants and spooky bakes by Ellen’s Fine Goods.

Live music by Ypsilanti folk band Little Trapis kicks off at 8 p.m.

CATCH A FILM

Head to the State Theatre on Friday to see a free screening of the 2021 film Saloum as part of the theatre’s Halaloween Muslim Horror Film Festival. Reserve tickets here.

If something more classic is your speed, there will be a screening of Nosferatu (1922) on Sunday and a screening of the National Theater’s Frankenstein on Monday. Buy tickets here and here.

SING ALONG

Join Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds at The Ark on Saturday for a spooky concert starting at 8 p.m.

The Michigan-based folk band is known for its genre-bending hybrid style and multi-instrumentalist frontwoman Erin Zindle.

Tickets cost $20 and can be bought here. Costumes are encouraged!