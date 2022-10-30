Stay safe on Halloween around Ann Arbor with these trick-or-treat tips

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Celebrate Halloween on Monday by making a plan to trick or treat safely.
On social media, Sheriff Clayton of the Washtenaw County Sherriff’s Office shared several ways community members can stay safe while collecting candy.
“Halloween is a fun time in Washtenaw County,” Sheriff Clayton wrote in the post. “Let’s make it a safe time as well.”
Check out these tips:
- Prevent tripping on costumes by keeping them short. Consider using makeup and paints to create faces instead of using masks. If masks are unavoidable, make sure they have holes large enough to breathe well and see.
- Be aware of how pets behave around children wearing costumes or using props.
- Use softer materials for pros, like rubber or foam instead of hard plastics or wood.
- Give trick-or-treaters bright bags, glow sticks or flashlights so that they are visible at night. Adding reflective tape to children’s costumes is also suggested.
- Make sure trick-or-treaters know their route and accompany smaller children as they go door-to-door.
- Have older children use the buddy system by moving in pairs or groups and instruct them to avoid dark streets.
- Parents and children should talk about their planned route. While trick-or-treating, children should walk together when visiting homes and should only use crosswalks to cross streets.
- Avoid homes that are dark or unlit.
- Do not go into a stranger’s home or car, even for candy.
- Make sure that candy hasn’t been tampered with before eating it.
- Parents should remove any candy with possible allergens for their child.
- Be aware of any candy that may cause choking.
- Never leave burning candles unattended and keep any flammable items away from pets or kids.
- Make sure that your porch and driveway are well-lit when passing out candy.
- Avoid handing out candy containing nuts.