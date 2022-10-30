Warm weather delays opening of Ann Arbor outdoor ice arena

ANN ARBOR – Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena is opening for the winter season later than anticipated.

Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation announced on the arena’s website that warm temperatures are delaying the opening of the ice arena to Saturday, Nov. 19.

The outdoor skating season was anticipated to start Nov. 5 and run to March 26.

Admission to Buhr Outdoor Ice Arena costs $6 for adults, $5 for those aged 17 and younger and seniors and $3 for skate rentals.

Punch passes for 10 or 30 visits can be bought for frequent visitors. Adult passes for 10 visits cost $50, or $128 for 30 visits. Youth and senior punch passes cost $40 for 10 visits and $115 for 30 visits.

The ice arena offers hockey sessions and drop-in hockey times for men, women and children.

Here’s when the arena is open to the public:

Sunday | 3:15-5:30 p.m.

Monday | 3:30-4:30 p.m. (half-price admission)

Wednesday | 4:45-5:45 p.m. (half-price admission)

Thursday | 3:30-4:30 p.m. (half-price admission)

Friday | 7-8:45 p.m.

Saturday| 2:45-4:30 p.m.; 7:15-8:30 p.m.

The outdoor arena facility will be closed on Nov. 24, Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.

Learn more about the Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena here.