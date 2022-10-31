Get an updated COVID-19 booster at these upcoming Washtenaw County clinics

FILE - A Northwell Health registered nurse fills a syringe with a COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, April 8, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, June 30, 2022 recommended that COVID-19 booster shots be modified to better match more recent variants of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file)

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Community Health Services of Michigan Medicine is offering free COVID-19 booster clinics in communities throughout Washtenaw County in November and December.

The Pfizer bivalent booster will be available at the free clinics and adults age 19 or older may receive a dose.

The newly updated bivalent vaccines “contain two messenger RNA (mRNA) components of SARS-CoV-2 virus, one of the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the other one in common between the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2,” according to the FDA’s website.

The clinics will take between noon to 4 p.m. place at the following locations:

Nov. 4 - Manchester United Methodist Church (501 Ann Arbor St., Manchester)

Nov. 6 - Bethel AME Church (900 John A. Woods Dr., Ann Arbor)

Nov. 19 - Ypsilanti Township Community Center (2025 E. Clark Rd., Ypsilanti)

Nov. 20 - Brown Chapel AME Church (1043 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti)

Dec. 3 - New Hope Baptist Church (218 Chapin St., Ann Arbor)

For more information, visit www.uofmhealth.org/chs.