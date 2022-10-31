Get an updated COVID-19 booster at these upcoming Washtenaw County clinics

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Community Health Services of Michigan Medicine is offering free COVID-19 booster clinics in communities throughout Washtenaw County in November and December.
The Pfizer bivalent booster will be available at the free clinics and adults age 19 or older may receive a dose.
The newly updated bivalent vaccines “contain two messenger RNA (mRNA) components of SARS-CoV-2 virus, one of the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the other one in common between the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2,” according to the FDA’s website.
The clinics will take between noon to 4 p.m. place at the following locations:
- Nov. 4 - Manchester United Methodist Church (501 Ann Arbor St., Manchester)
- Nov. 6 - Bethel AME Church (900 John A. Woods Dr., Ann Arbor)
- Nov. 19 - Ypsilanti Township Community Center (2025 E. Clark Rd., Ypsilanti)
- Nov. 20 - Brown Chapel AME Church (1043 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti)
- Dec. 3 - New Hope Baptist Church (218 Chapin St., Ann Arbor)
For more information, visit www.uofmhealth.org/chs.