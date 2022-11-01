Michigan ranked No. 5 in season’s first College Football Playoff rankings

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 15: Mike Morris #90 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after a Michigan defensive stop during the first half of a college football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Michigan. – Michigan is ranked No. 5 in the first poll that actually matters this season: the College Football Playoff rankings.

Fresh off a pair of dominant wins over Penn State and Michigan State, the Wolverines are 8-0 and hoping to get back to the playoff for a second-straight season.

On Tuesday night, the CFP committee provided the first glimpse of how they view the playoff contenders. While this week’s rankings don’t officially have any bearing on which four teams will ultimately make up the field, they do set a precedent for how every win or loss will be viewed over the final month of the regular season.

Michigan’s resume is highlighted by a 27-point victory over Penn State, which is ranked No. 15 in the year’s first CFP poll. The Wolverines embarrassed the Nittany Lions, rushing for 418 yards and out-gaining them 563-268.

Saturday’s rivalry win over Michigan State followed a similar script, as Michigan nearly doubled MSU’s yardage (443-252) and averaged 5.3 yards per rush in route to an easy victory.

No other previous Michigan opponent is ranked, though Maryland could be on the doorstep, thanks to a 6-2 record.

Illinois and Ohio State -- the two teams awaiting Michigan at the end of the season -- both had their names called Tuesday. Ohio State is No. 2 and Illinois is No. 16.

