Ann Arbor District Library seeks artists to design covers of 2023 Summer Game books

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor District Library has issued an open call for artists to design the cover of its upcoming 2023 Summer Game books.

The books, which will be produced in the public domain, will be offered as prizes in the annual game. The books will be 5.5 x 8.5 paperbacks.

Selected artists will be paid $1,000. Applicants must reside in Michigan to be considered.

The two books AADL will be releasing are “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott and “The Weary Blues” by Langston Hughes.

Applications can be submitted through Dec. 4 and library staff will review all submissions. The covers of the books will be complete in February 2023, according to an AADL release.

Want to submit your work? Click here.

Artists are asked not to include speculative work.

Have questions? Email marketing@aadl.org or call and leave a message at 734-327-4516.