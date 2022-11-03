65º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor exec pledges to get tattoo of company mascot for a good cause

Blumira is raising funds for Food Gatherers

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Blumira, Food Gatherers, Food Bank, Cybersecurity, Tattoo, Fundraiser, GoFundMe, Community, Washtenaw County, Tech, Tech Arbor
Blumira's mascot: "Mira" the hedgehog. (Blumira)

ANN ARBOR – Here’s a type of fundraiser you don’t hear about every day.

Co-founder and CTO of cybersecurity company Blumira, Matt Warner, has pledged to get a tattoo of the company mascot -- a hedgehog aptly named “Mira” -- if his team can raise $5,000 for local food bank Food Gatherers.

For Warner, there’s a catch: The more money they raise, the bigger -- and more elaborate -- the tattoo gets. The tattoo will start the size of a standard business card, according to the fundraiser’s GoFundMe.

According to the campaign, Warner already has an appointment with Ypsilanti tattoo artist Sarah Grossman at Brite Idea Tattoo for Nov. 19. Now, it’s in the community’s hands to to determine the size of the ink.

For more information, visit the effort’s GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email