See Andrew Bird at Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater on April 7

ANN ARBOR – Grammy-nominated vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and whistler Andrew Bird will be performing at the Michigan Theater on April 7, 2023.

Presented by The Ark and ann arbor’s 107one, the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

In 1997, Bird began his recording career and has released 17 albums and has performed all over the world, including at Carnegie Hall, the Sydney Opera House and numerous festivals.

He has presented TED Talks, is an op-ed contributor for the New York Times and has collaborated on installations in the MCA Chicago, New York’s Guggenheim Museum and Boston’s ICA.

He’s also appeared on the big screen for a number of projects, including the TV show “Fargo.” Most recently, he released several improvisational short films and recordings on location in Lisbon, Los Angeles, in a Utah canyon and in an abandoned seaside bunker titled “Echolocations.”

In March 2021, he released an album titled “These 13″ co-written and recorded with former Squirrel Nut Zippers collaborator and longtime friend Jimbo Mathus.

Tickets to see Bird live are now on sale and range from $40.50-$50.50. They can be purchased on The Ark’s website and Ticketmaster.com. Gold Circle seating is available for $70.50 but tickets are limited.