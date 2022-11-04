Washtenaw Community College hosting event for prospective students on Nov. 15

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College will be hosting its fall Campus Explore on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for prospective students.

During the event, students can explore the campus, submit an application, meet with advisers, representatives from academic departments and registration.

The event is designed to be a one-stop shop for those interested in studying at WCC and have questions about enrollment. It will kick off at 6 p.m. and run through 8:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Student Center building.

Students will also be able to learn about the Michigan Reconnect scholarship program from a representative from the Michigan Department of Economic and Labor Opportunity at the event.

The Campus Explore is aimed at recent high school graduates and working adults. A second Campus Explore will be held in the spring.

“For this event, we really want to show prospective students the varied ways we can help them with education and training no matter where they are in their professional lives,” manager for recruitment and outreach at WCC Stephen Bloomfield said in a statement.

“Starting a new endeavor in life can come with a lot of worries and concerns and finding people to lend a helping hand can be challenging,” Bloomfield said. “This is such a convenient and straightforward way to come to campus, meet with experts, leave with your questions answered and on a path to reaching your goals.”

To register for the event, click here.

Washtenaw Community College is located at 4800 E. Huron River Drive.

For more information, visit www.wccnet.edu.