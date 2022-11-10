City of Ann Arbor launches new Park Finder map

A flower seen at the entrance of County Farm Park in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – Finding parks in the city just got a whole lot easier.

The City of Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation just rolled out its Park Finder, an interactive map where users can search for parks and hover over a map to learn more about what each park has to offer.

The feature will tell you about what types of recreational activities are available, like tennis, basketball and playgrounds or if the park has public restrooms, parking and water fountains on site. You can also search the name of the park or keywords like canoe, grills, picnic and more.

According to a city release, the project is the result of months of work between GIVE 365 and the city’s IT department.

Each park tab features a link to the individual park’s website, directions and links to where to park, if it offers parking.

You can use the map at www.a2gov.org/parkfinder.

Have feedback? You can share your comments by sending an email to mapfeedback@a2gov.org.