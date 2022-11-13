Moonlight Madness shopping returns to Ann Arbor’s State Street in December

ANN ARBOR – On Friday, Dec. 2, shoppers will flock to downtown Ann Arbor for discounts and specials during the annual Moonlight Madness holiday event.

State Street District restaurants and businesses will keep their doors open late and offer event sales, art promotions and specials.

The Moonlight Madness website states that there will be a giveaway for this year’s event but details have not been announced yet.

Here are some of our favorite specials:

Bivouac: 20-50% off

Elmo’s T-shirts: $5 off Ann Arbor Tree City t-shirts

Michigan Theater: free books on the theater’s history with holiday store purchases

Parrish Fine Art & Framing: 10% off prints and framed art

Pitaya: BOGO 50% all sale merchandise

The annual event will happen concurrently with the first-ever Liberty Plaza Holiday Market, Midnight Madness shopping on Main Street and Kindlefest Christmas market in Kerrytown.

Find all of the Moonlight Madness details here.