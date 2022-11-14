Michigan football’s Blake Corum handing out free turkeys again this year ahead of Thanksgiving

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 24: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines scores a fourth quarter touchdown in front of Deonte Banks #3 of the Maryland Terrapins at Michigan Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 34-27. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Michigan star running back and Heisman hopeful Blake Corum has decided to make giving back to community members in need an annual tradition.

For the second year in a row, Corum is donating turkeys to Ypsilanti residents on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

Last year, he handed out 100 turkeys that he purchased with funds from his name, image and likeness contracts. On Sunday, he’ll be handing out 150 turkeys and 150 gallons of milk at two locations as part of the giveaway.

“I know Blake and I know his dad, James ... I know them and what kind of gesture that is and it’s genuine, heartfelt,” head Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said in a press conference following the 2021 turkey giveaway. “My second impression was: Why wasn’t I doing something like that?”

Harbaugh also called Corum “an amazing young man” for his efforts to help community members in need.

Excited to announce my second annual Give Back 2 Give Thanks turkey drive 🦃. See y’all next Sunday pic.twitter.com/LLaGy3Z7n1 — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) November 13, 2022

Locations and times:

Sycamore Meadows Apartments: Noon-1 p.m.

Parkridge Park: 2-3 p.m.

According to a tweet by CLR Academy, Corum’s effort recently received another 100 turkeys to giveaway.

Partner sponsors for the event include Washtenaw My Brother’s Keeper, CLR Academy, The Mighty Oak, Milk Means More, Underdawg Nation and more.