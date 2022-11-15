Dear Santa: Holiday mailbox to return to Ann Arbor’s Main Street

ANN ARBOR – Hoping to avoid coal in your stocking? Write a letter to Santa (and get one back).

Main Street Ann Arbor is bringing back its special Santa’s Mailbox with an express connection to the jolly man in red.

The mailbox will be installed in front of Conor O’Neill’s Irish Pub, at 318 S. Main St., on Nov. 30 and will stay up until Dec. 14. Letters do not need stamps as local businesses will be paying for postage to the North Pole.

All letters marked with return addresses will receive a reply from Santa himself.

Those who want to meet Santa in person can stop by Conor O’Neils at 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.