Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor now accepting donations for ‘toy store’ ahead of holidays

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A member of staff picks out toys for a family of a hospitalized child at Mott Children's Hospital. (Michigan Medicine)

ANN ARBOR – As the holidays near, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital is accepting donations for its annual “Mott Toy Store.”

Anyone can donate, from individuals and families to organizations and staff, the hospital says there is an outpouring of donations each year.

“It’s a beautiful reminder of the kindness of the human spirit,” reads a Mott release.

People can donate online via the Mott Toy Store Holiday Wish List or in person.

In-person drop offs can be made Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Donations can be dropped off in the blue cart next to the welcome desk.

Larger donations can also be dropped off curbside. Appointments can be scheduled by emailing mottcommunityrelations@med.umich.edu.

Donations can be dropped off through Tuesday, Dec. 13.

For more information about the toy drive, including what types of toys are accepted, click here.

C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital is located at 1500 E. Medical Center Drive in Ann Arbor.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

