Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor now accepting donations for ‘toy store’ ahead of holidays

A member of staff picks out toys for a family of a hospitalized child at Mott Children's Hospital.

ANN ARBOR – As the holidays near, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital is accepting donations for its annual “Mott Toy Store.”

Anyone can donate, from individuals and families to organizations and staff, the hospital says there is an outpouring of donations each year.

“It’s a beautiful reminder of the kindness of the human spirit,” reads a Mott release.

People can donate online via the Mott Toy Store Holiday Wish List or in person.

In-person drop offs can be made Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Donations can be dropped off in the blue cart next to the welcome desk.

Larger donations can also be dropped off curbside. Appointments can be scheduled by emailing mottcommunityrelations@med.umich.edu.

Donations can be dropped off through Tuesday, Dec. 13.

For more information about the toy drive, including what types of toys are accepted, click here.

C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital is located at 1500 E. Medical Center Drive in Ann Arbor.