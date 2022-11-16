Order a chef-crafted Thanksgiving meal from Venue in Ann Arbor

(Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Roasted meat with garnish and cowberry pie on festive table Thanksgiving

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town’s newest dining, events and co-working space is now offering holiday catering.

Created by longtime Ann Arbor chef Thad Gillies, Venue’s Thanksgiving menu features twists on holiday classics like rotisserie turkey roulade, sage sausage gravy, bourbon glazed roasted carrots and Logan’s buttermilk biscuits.

The menu also features a vegetarian “meat” loaf for those wanting a meatless experience.

Items can be ordered a la carte or as part of a holiday box.

Holiday boxes come in two sizes:

Small: $125 - Feeds 8-12 people

Large: $230 - Feeds 16-24 people

Orders must be ordered by end of day Wednesday, Nov. 16 and can be placed here.