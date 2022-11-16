39º

Order a chef-crafted Thanksgiving meal from Venue in Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town’s newest dining, events and co-working space is now offering holiday catering.

Created by longtime Ann Arbor chef Thad Gillies, Venue’s Thanksgiving menu features twists on holiday classics like rotisserie turkey roulade, sage sausage gravy, bourbon glazed roasted carrots and Logan’s buttermilk biscuits.

The menu also features a vegetarian “meat” loaf for those wanting a meatless experience.

Items can be ordered a la carte or as part of a holiday box.

Holiday boxes come in two sizes:

  • Small: $125 - Feeds 8-12 people
  • Large: $230 - Feeds 16-24 people

Orders must be ordered by end of day Wednesday, Nov. 16 and can be placed here.

