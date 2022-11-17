Charity fowling tournament aims to help Washtenaw County’s homeless youth

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Fowling teams can battle it out while helping Washtenaw County homeless youth during the Breweries vs. Frostbite tournament.

The Fowling Warehouse Ypsi Ann Arbor has joined 20 Michigan breweries to support Ypsilanti’s Ozone House, which helps more than 1,400 youth experiencing housing insecurity.

Up to 12 teams of community members can compete against 20 brewery teams from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Teams who want to compete should bring a donation of new clothing to Fowling Warehouse at 3050 Washtenaw Avenue in Ypsilanti. Receipts showing a donation to Ozone House or a purchase from the Ozone needs list will also be accepted for tournament participation.

The winning team will have their name engraved on a custom-made trophy that will be displayed at the Fowling Warehouse Ypsi Ann Arbor.

Those who visit the sports center with an Ozone House donation will get to play fowling for free, even if they are not in the tournament.

Suggested cash donations or the value of a donation is $10 per person.

Check out Ozone’s needs list here.