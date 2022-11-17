Handel’s ‘Messiah’ returns to Ann Arbor’s Hill Auditorium in December

ANN ARBOR – A longtime holiday tradition returns to Hill Auditorium in December.

Handel’s “Messiah” will be performed by the UMS Choral Union and the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 3 and 4.

Handel composed the oratorio in 1741 and it continues to be a beloved annual event, performed more than 140 times for local audiences.

The Saturday performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. while the Sunday performance starts at 2 p.m.

Featured artists include:

Scott Hanoian, conductor

Sherezade Panthaki, soprano

Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, countertenor

Miles Mykkanen, tenor

Enrico Lagasca, bass-baritone

Tickets start at $14 for the general public and $12 for students. To purchase tickets, click here.

A pre-performance talk will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Hill Auditorium’s lower lobby.

Hill Auditorium is located at 825 N. University Ave.