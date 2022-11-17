33º

All About Ann Arbor

Handel’s ‘Messiah’ returns to Ann Arbor’s Hill Auditorium in December

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Handel's "Messiah" at Hill Auditorium. (Peter Smith, Peter Smith Photography)

ANN ARBOR – A longtime holiday tradition returns to Hill Auditorium in December.

Handel’s “Messiah” will be performed by the UMS Choral Union and the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 3 and 4.

Handel composed the oratorio in 1741 and it continues to be a beloved annual event, performed more than 140 times for local audiences.

The Saturday performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. while the Sunday performance starts at 2 p.m.

Featured artists include:

  • Scott Hanoian, conductor
  • Sherezade Panthaki, soprano
  • Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, countertenor
  • Miles Mykkanen, tenor
  • Enrico Lagasca, bass-baritone

Tickets start at $14 for the general public and $12 for students. To purchase tickets, click here.

A pre-performance talk will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Hill Auditorium’s lower lobby.

Hill Auditorium is located at 825 N. University Ave.

