Handel’s ‘Messiah’ returns to Ann Arbor’s Hill Auditorium in December

ANN ARBOR – A longtime holiday tradition returns to Hill Auditorium in December.
Handel’s “Messiah” will be performed by the UMS Choral Union and the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 3 and 4.
Handel composed the oratorio in 1741 and it continues to be a beloved annual event, performed more than 140 times for local audiences.
The Saturday performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. while the Sunday performance starts at 2 p.m.
Featured artists include:
- Scott Hanoian, conductor
- Sherezade Panthaki, soprano
- Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, countertenor
- Miles Mykkanen, tenor
- Enrico Lagasca, bass-baritone
Tickets start at $14 for the general public and $12 for students. To purchase tickets, click here.
A pre-performance talk will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Hill Auditorium’s lower lobby.
Hill Auditorium is located at 825 N. University Ave.