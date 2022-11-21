Ann Arbor EMS service holding food drive challenge ahead of Michigan vs. Ohio State game

A Food Gatherers employee loads donations onto a truck from the North Campus Research Complex during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANN ARBOR – Want to engage in a healthy school spirit competition for a good cause?

Huron Valley Ambulance and Delaware County EMS in Ohio are competing to see who can raise the most food and funds ahead of the Michigan vs. Ohio State football game on Saturday.

All of HVA’s donations support Food Gatherers, Washtenaw County’s premier food bank and food rescue program.

When making a donation to Food Gatherers at is warehouse now through Saturday, let them know your donation is for HVA.

“Counting every person in every household, each time they received services, Food Gatherers provided services to 830,000 people during the year — that’s enough to fill up Michigan Stadium (the Big House) more than seven times!” said Food Gatherers president and CEO Eileen Spring. “We encourage all football fans to channel their competitive spirit into fighting hunger in their communities so we all win.”

Donations can be made online here.

Food Gatherers is located at 1 Carrot Way. For more information, visit www.foodgatherers.org.