Ann Arbor Public Schools: Pioneer High School closed Monday

ANN ARBOR – Pioneer High School will be closed on Monday due to an issue with a water main.

Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift alerted families of the closure in an email early Monday morning.

“Due to a water main issue that has impacted the Pioneer campus overnight, Pioneer High School will be closed for classes on Monday, November 21st,” she wrote.

Swift added that all before and after school activities are also canceled.

No other information was provided, including whether classes will resume on Tuesday.