32º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Public Schools: Pioneer High School closed Monday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, AAPS, Ann Arbor Public Schools, Closure, School Closure, Water Main, Washtenaw County, Pioneer High School

ANN ARBOR – Pioneer High School will be closed on Monday due to an issue with a water main.

Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift alerted families of the closure in an email early Monday morning.

“Due to a water main issue that has impacted the Pioneer campus overnight, Pioneer High School will be closed for classes on Monday, November 21st,” she wrote.

Swift added that all before and after school activities are also canceled.

No other information was provided, including whether classes will resume on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email