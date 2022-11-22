Rocket Fizz to donate Small Business Saturday sales to Ann Arbor animal shelter

ANN ARBOR – Downtown Ann Arbor’s Rocket Fizz will be helping local animals get a leg up on finding their furrever homes.

The Main Street candy store is donating 10 percent of its sales made during Small Business Saturday to the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV).

Small Business Saturday is a shopping day that happens on the first Saturday following the Thanksgiving holiday. This year, it falls on Saturday, Nov. 26.

“We have really enjoyed our ongoing relationship with HSHV,” said Rocket Fizz co-owner Tom Holmer in a release. “Bringing people joy is a big part of our daily motivation and nothing brings us more joy than to see some four-legged friends find new families.”

HSHV helps around 24,000 animals and people annually. It offers adoption services for all types of animals, low-cost veterinary services, an animal food pantry, behavioral training classes, animal rescue services, rehabilitation services and more.

The Cherry Road shelter has helped more than 4,300 animals get adopted in 2022 so far.

“We at HSHV are so thankful for local businesses like Rocket Fizz who make it a priority to give back,” said HSHV Development Assistant Laura Crouch.

“We wouldn’t be able to do our life-saving work without our incredible animal-loving community! So know that, when you’re shopping at Rocket Fizz on Small Business Saturday, you’re also giving back to the homeless, injured and abused animals who need us most.”

Rocket Fizz Ann Arbor first opened at 306 S. Main St. in August 2021. It quickly became known for its unique candies, novelties and more than 500 varieties of soda pop.

The shop will also accept cash donations for HSHV animals throughout the holiday shopping season.