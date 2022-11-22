Santa returns to Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall for photo ops this holiday season

Get your photo taken with Santa this holiday season at Briarwood Mall.

ANN ARBOR – The Simon Santa Photo Experience returns to Briarwood Mall on Wednesday and will run through Christmas Eve.

The man in the red coat will be available for photo ops between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and between noon and 6 p.m. on Sundays in the Von Maur Court.

Although walk-ins are welcome, reservations are encouraged. To reserve a spot, click here.

According to a release, a host of festive events are planned with Santa at Briarwood, including:

Caring Santa: A private, sensory-controlled photo experience for children with special needs on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9-10:30 a.m.

Pet Photos with Santa – Bring your pets for a photo with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Von Maur Court.

Guests can also participate in the “Angel Trees” gift drive by taking tags off Christmas trees located at the East Court, JCPenney Court and Macy’s Court, which feature wish lists from local children in need.

Gifts can be dropped off in the donation area inside California Pizza Kitchen through Dec. 15.

“Angel Trees” is presented in partnership with the Washtenaw County Salvation Army, who will have Bell Ringers posted outside the entrances of JCPenney and Macy’s throughout the holiday season to collect donations.

Also returning this year, the 14th Annual Lucy Ann Lance Hometown Christmas Show.

The show will take place on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the JCPenney Court.

Artists set to perform include:

Concordia University Choir

Ypsilanti Community Choir

St. Francis of Assisi Middle School Choir

Dexter Community Brass Band

Ann Arbor Civic Chorus

Washtenaw Christian Academy Praise Band

Saline Varsity Blues

Pianist Jim King

Ypsilanti Community High School Choir

Katie Geddes & Friends

Three Men & A Tenor

Fireside Carolers

Guitarist John E. Lawrence

Chicago Road Brass

Huron Valley Harmonizers

The Depot Town Big Band

For more information about events, visit Briarwood Mall’s website.

Briarwood Mall is located at 100 Briarwood Circle.