Michigan football to play Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football will play Purdue next weekend in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Wolverines are looking for their second-straight conference crown after beating Iowa 42-3 last year in Indianapolis. It was the program’s first appearance in the Big Ten title game.

Michigan clinched another Big Ten East Division title by shocking Ohio State for the second year in row and finishing the regular season undefeated. After a back-and-forth first half, the Wolverines crushed the Buckeyes in the final 30 minutes, running away with a 45-23 win in Columbus.

It was the team’s first victory at the Horseshoe since 2000.

Michigan was ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings heading into Saturday, but will likely jump one spot after beating the No. 2 Buckeyes. Saturday’s win all but locked up another playoff appearance for Jim Harbaugh’s team, but a win against Purdue would seal the deal.

Michigan and Purdue haven’t played since 2017, when Michigan won 28-10 in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers went 8-4 with wins over Illinois, Northwestern, and Indiana over the final three weeks to clinch the Big Ten West Division.

This will be Purdue’s first appearance in the Big Ten title.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 3) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.