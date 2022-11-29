41º

Firefighters called to deadly carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel Monday afternoon

MIOSHA, Ann Arbor Police Department investigating

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Ann Arbor Fire Department officials responded to a carbon monoxide incident at A Victory Inn and Suites hotel at 12:38 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 (Ann Arbor Fire Department)

ANN ARBOR – The A Victory Inn and Suites hotel on Ann Arbor’s southeast side has been called unsafe after firefighters found the body of a maintenance worker on Monday.

Fire department personnel responded to a call at 12:38 p.m. and found the worker in a boiler room with carbon monoxide (CO) levels exceeding 500 parts per million, authorities said.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless poisonous gas. Exposure to high levels of CO can lead to poisoning, headache, dizziness, confusion, fatigue, vomiting, shortness of breath, unconsciousness and death.

Officials did not immediately release the identity of the deceased worker or name a cause of death.

Ann Arbor Fire Department noted on social media that firefighters ventilated the hotel after DTE shut off the gas to the boiler. It was deemed unsafe to occupy and hotel guests were relocated by hotel management.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and Ann Arbor Police Department are actively investigating the incident.

