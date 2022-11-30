Michigan moves up to No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings after undefeated regular season

Will Johnson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines tackles Chip Trayanum #19 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of a college football game at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan has moved up to No. 2 in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings after finishing the regular season undefeated.

The Wolverines are right back where they ended last season, when they were the No. 2 seed in the playoff and lost in the Orange Bowl semifinal to eventual champion Georgia. This is Michigan’s highest ranking of the year after checking in at No. 3 in each of the past three weeks.

Georgia, also 12-0, held strong at No. 1 for the fourth-straight week. The Bulldogs have a chance to lock up the top seed with a win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game.

TCU, the third remaining unbeaten team, and USC round out the top four.

Michigan added a critical win to its resume over the weekend, going into Columbus and beating then-No. 2 Ohio State by 22 points. That, paired with the 24-point bludgeoning of Penn State, bought the Wolverines some credibility with the CFP committee.

If Michigan defeats Purdue this weekend to win its second-straight Big Ten championship, it will likely remain No. 2 in the final rankings on Sunday. A Georgia loss to LSU could bump the Wolverines up to No. 1, while a loss to Purdue would likely drop Michigan to No. 4.