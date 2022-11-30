Michigan moves up to No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings after undefeated regular season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan has moved up to No. 2 in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings after finishing the regular season undefeated.
The Wolverines are right back where they ended last season, when they were the No. 2 seed in the playoff and lost in the Orange Bowl semifinal to eventual champion Georgia. This is Michigan’s highest ranking of the year after checking in at No. 3 in each of the past three weeks.
Georgia, also 12-0, held strong at No. 1 for the fourth-straight week. The Bulldogs have a chance to lock up the top seed with a win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game.
TCU, the third remaining unbeaten team, and USC round out the top four.
Michigan added a critical win to its resume over the weekend, going into Columbus and beating then-No. 2 Ohio State by 22 points. That, paired with the 24-point bludgeoning of Penn State, bought the Wolverines some credibility with the CFP committee.
If Michigan defeats Purdue this weekend to win its second-straight Big Ten championship, it will likely remain No. 2 in the final rankings on Sunday. A Georgia loss to LSU could bump the Wolverines up to No. 1, while a loss to Purdue would likely drop Michigan to No. 4.
- Georgia
- Michigan
- USC
- TCU
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Clemson
- Kansas State
- Utah
- Washington
- Florida State
- LSU
- Oregon State
- Oregon
- UCLA
- Tulane
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- UCF
- North Carolina
- Mississippi State
- N.C. State