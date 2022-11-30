51º

Michigan moves up to No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings after undefeated regular season

Wolverines pass Ohio State after dominant win in Columbus

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Will Johnson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines tackles Chip Trayanum #19 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of a college football game at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Aaron J. Thornton, 2022 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich.Michigan has moved up to No. 2 in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings after finishing the regular season undefeated.

The Wolverines are right back where they ended last season, when they were the No. 2 seed in the playoff and lost in the Orange Bowl semifinal to eventual champion Georgia. This is Michigan’s highest ranking of the year after checking in at No. 3 in each of the past three weeks.

Georgia, also 12-0, held strong at No. 1 for the fourth-straight week. The Bulldogs have a chance to lock up the top seed with a win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game.

TCU, the third remaining unbeaten team, and USC round out the top four.

Michigan added a critical win to its resume over the weekend, going into Columbus and beating then-No. 2 Ohio State by 22 points. That, paired with the 24-point bludgeoning of Penn State, bought the Wolverines some credibility with the CFP committee.

If Michigan defeats Purdue this weekend to win its second-straight Big Ten championship, it will likely remain No. 2 in the final rankings on Sunday. A Georgia loss to LSU could bump the Wolverines up to No. 1, while a loss to Purdue would likely drop Michigan to No. 4.

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. USC
  4. TCU
  5. Ohio State
  6. Alabama
  7. Tennessee
  8. Penn State
  9. Clemson
  10. Kansas State
  11. Utah
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. LSU
  15. Oregon State
  16. Oregon
  17. UCLA
  18. Tulane
  19. South Carolina
  20. Texas
  21. Notre Dame
  22. UCF
  23. North Carolina
  24. Mississippi State
  25. N.C. State

