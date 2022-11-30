What final CFP top 4 should be for every possible win/loss combination from Michigan, Georgia, TCU, USC

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The order of the final College Football Playoff rankings depends entirely on how Michigan, Georgia, TCU, and USC fare in their conference championship games this weekend.

Michigan and Georgia are heavy favorites against Purdue and LSU, respectively, but both have had close calls against lesser teams this season. TCU and USC are both favored by only a few points against Kansas State and Utah, respectively, so those games are tossups.

Any combination of those four teams winning and/or losing is possible. But what would the resulting top four look like in those scenarios?

Remember, the CFP committee ranked Ohio State No. 5 in Tuesday’s penultimate poll. That means the Buckeyes are still alive if the right chips fall over the weekend.

NOTE: These predictions are made under the assumption that if TCU or USC lose, the games will be competitive. A blowout loss could cause the committee to drop them further.

Here are my best guesses for every possible scenario:

Michigan, Georgia, TCU, and USC all win

Georgia (13-0) Michigan (13-0) TCU (13-0) USC (12-1)

Michigan, Georgia, and TCU win -- USC loses

Georgia (13-0) Michigan (13-0) TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1)

Michigan, Georgia, and USC win -- TCU loses

Georgia (13-0) Michigan (13-0) USC (12-1) TCU (12-1)

Michigan, TCU, and USC win -- Georgia loses

Michigan (13-0) TCU (13-0) Georgia (12-1) USC (12-1)

Georgia, TCU, and USC win -- Michigan loses

Georgia (13-0) TCU (13-0) USC (12-1) Michigan (12-1)

Michigan and Georgia win -- TCU and USC lose

Georgia (13-0) Michigan (13-0) TCU (12-1) Ohio State (11-1)

Michigan and TCU win -- Georgia and USC lose

Michigan (13-0) TCU (13-0) Georgia (12-1) Ohio State (11-1)

Michigan and USC win -- Georgia and TCU lose

Michigan (13-0) Georgia (12-1) USC (12-1) TCU (12-1)

Georgia and TCU win -- Michigan and USC lose

Georgia (13-0) TCU (13-0) Michigan (12-1) Ohio State (11-1)

Georgia and USC win -- Michigan and TCU lose

Georgia (13-0) USC (12-1) Michigan (12-1) TCU (12-1)

TCU and USC win -- Michigan and Georgia lose

TCU (13-0) Georgia (12-1) USC (12-1) Michigan (12-1)

Michigan wins -- Georgia, TCU, and USC lose

Michigan (13-0) Georgia (12-1) TCU (12-1) Ohio State (11-1)

Georgia wins -- Michigan, TCU, and USC lose

Georgia (13-0) Michigan (12-1) TCU (12-1) Ohio State (11-1)

TCU wins -- Michigan, Georgia, and USC lose

TCU (13-0) Georgia (12-1) Michigan (12-1) Ohio State (11-1)

USC wins -- Michigan, Georgia, and TCU lose

Georgia (12-1) USC (12-1) Michigan (12-1) TCU (12-1)

Michigan, Georgia, TCU, and USC all lose