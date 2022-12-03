‘We’re back’: Ann Arbor’s Zingerman’s Delicatessen regains control of hacked account

ANN ARBOR – “We’re back!! Our account was hacked and we are back in control,” says a new post by the official Zingerman’s Delicatessen Instagram account.

The beloved Ann Arbor deli had its account hacked back in November by someone promoting financial and cryptocurrency service recommendations.

Concerned followers noticed the off-brand stories and reported them. The Tree Town-based company has been working with Instagram to regain control of its account since before the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Thanks to everyone for your concern and for reporting the hackers to Instagram! We’ve missed you here on Instagram and are glad to be able to share full-flavored food content with you again. Xoxo,” the post reads.

At the time of the hack, Zingerman’s Delicatessen marketing and communications manager Jennifer Santi, shared the following statement:

“The Instagram account for Zingerman’s Delicatessen was unfortunately hacked on Monday, Nov 21st. We are working with Instagram to regain control of our account and are hopeful that things will be resolved soon. We ask that our followers ignore the posts or report them as spam. We look forward to sharing fun, full-flavored food content with our Instagram community again soon.”

Followers welcomed the account back with words of thanks and party and clapping emojis.