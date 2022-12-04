4 holiday gifts you can only get in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has tons of small businesses helping shoppers find the perfect holiday gifts for friends, family, coworkers and other loved ones.

It can be hard finding the right gift, and even more difficult to find one that is special.

Here are four gifts unique to Ann Arbor:

NAME AN ANIMAL

Give the gift of helping an animal looking for a new furrever home a brand new name. A $100 donation to the Humane Society of Huron Valley gives the gift naming rights to one of the shelter’s dogs, cats or small mammals. Giftees are given a photo of the animal once the right name has been matched to the right animal.

Learn more here.

LIBRARIANS ROCK

Show your Ann Arbor pride by wearing something with the AADL logo. The Ann Arbor DIstrict Library has put together an online order form for those wanting to show their support for the Tree Town library system that includes hoodies and sweatshirts.

Put your order in before the form closes at midnight on Dec. 4.

If you can’t get an order in, donate to the library in honor of your favorite reader.

DECK THE HALLS

Stop by the Michigan Theater or the State Theatre store to pick up limited-edition ornaments for your favorite film buff. Ornaments celebrating the magic of the moving industry including silhouettes of the theater and a popcorn bucket and film reel.

Ornaments are only available inside the Ann Arbor theaters.

ADOPT AN ANIMAL

Fund the care of a bald eagle, Eastern tiger salamander or any other of the animals at the Leslie Science & Nature Center for a year or two. Adoptions have here levels--bronze, silver and gold-- and include a certificate, fact sheet, photo and the adoptee’s name on the animal’s enclosure.

Learn about adopting an LSNC animal here.