Michigan earns No. 2 seed in College Football Playoff for 2nd-straight year; will play No. 3 TCU

Ronnie Bell #8 of the Michigan Wolverines holds the Big Ten Championship trophy after a win over the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan earned the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff for the second season in a row and will play No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on New Year’s Eve.

Here are the final rankings:

Georgia Michigan TCU Ohio State

The Wolverines are coming off a three-touchdown win over Purdue to secure their second-straight Big Ten championship. In doing so, Jim Harbaugh’s team won a 13th game for the first time in program history.

Michigan and No. 1 overall seed Georgia are the only two undefeated teams left in the nation.

The Horned Frogs were also unbeaten until Saturday afternoon, when they lost in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game. They finished the season 12-1 to earn their first playoff appearance.

Ohio State hasn’t played since a 22-point loss against Michigan last weekend. The Buckeyes finished the season 11-1 and moved into the No. 4 spot thanks to a USC loss in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Michigan and TCU will meet in the Fiesta Bowl in Scottsdale, Arizona. Georgia and Ohio State will play at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The Wolverines made their first playoff appearance last season and lost to Georgia 34-11 in the Orange Bowl. They’re one of just seven programs ever to make the four-team playoff multiple times.