Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families.

The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties.

The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can brighten the day of individuals who are dealing with a life-limiting illness.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see patients’ reactions to pet volunteers. Many patients have had pets their whole life, but are now at a point where they can no longer care for one and they greatly miss the companionship,” said Arbor Hospice volunteer program manager Alana Knoppow. “By bringing in pets to visit these patients, it brings a familiar sense of joy they might otherwise never experience again.”

Though certified therapy dogs are encouraged, certification is not required. All pet breeds are welcome, and there is no limit on mix or size, according to a release. Pets must be at least one year of age and have received their annual vaccinations. All pets must complete a meet-and-greet with Arbor Hospice staff and must be friendly toward strangers.

Individuals interested in volunteering must be at least 18 years of age and vaccinated against COVID-19.

Want to apply? Contact Alana Knoppow at 248-303-6818 or aknoppow@arborhospice.org to complete a volunteer application.

For more information about Arbor Hospice, visit arborhospice.org.