University of Michigan Women’s Hospital ranked a top US hospital for maternity care

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan Health Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital is one of the leading hospitals in the country for maternity care, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The hospital was designated a high performing medical center for maternity care for uncomplicated pregnancies, U.S. News’ highest award for the specialty.

“We feel honored that thousands of expectant parents choose us every year when they’re preparing for this lifechanging milestone in their family’s life,” chief operating officer for U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital Luanne Thomas Ewald said in a release.

“This recognition highlights our exceptional teams of maternal health physicians, nurses and staff who are devoted to providing the best possible experience and outcomes for pregnant individuals and their newborns.”

Nearly 650 hospitals were evaluated by U.S. News to determine the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care rankings. Less than half of the hospitals on the list received a high performing designation.

To be considered for the ranking, hospitals had to excel in the following areas of maternity care:

Caesarean rates in lower-risk pregnancies

Newborn complication rates

Exclusive breast milk feeding rates

Early elective delivery rates

Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) rates and more

“Maternity care is critical to the health and wellness of our communities,” chair of the Michigan Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Dee Fenner said in a statement.

“We are grateful for our dedicated birth center teams who go above and beyond to optimize the childbirth experience for all our patients at U-M Health Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital. Families who come here can expect high quality, compassionate and inclusive birthing options with a focus on safety and evidence-based care.”

The annual rankings are designed to educate expectant parents and their doctors about which hospitals offer the best maternity care.

“When expectant parents are considering their options for welcoming a baby to the world, the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in delivering babies for uncomplicated pregnancies,” chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News Ben Harder said in a release. “A hospital that has earned a High Performing designation may be a good option for parents, in consultation with their medical provider, to consider.”