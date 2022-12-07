46º

Michigan basketball starter Jaelin Llewellyn suffers ACL injury, out for remainder of season

Surgery is expected in January

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Michigan Wolverines' Jaelin Llewellyn (3) drives forward as Kentucky Wildcats' Sahvir Wheeler (2) defends during an NCAA basketball game between Michigan Wolverines and Kentucky Wildcats at the O2 Arena, in London, Sunday, Dec.4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) (Ian Walton, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines have suffered an enormous blow to their starting lineup as starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn has sustained an ACL injury to his left knee and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Llewellyn suffered the injury during Sunday’s (Dec. 4) 73-69 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats in London.

The Wolverines’ official Twitter said that rehab and preparation had begun before Llewellyn goes into surgery in early January.

Head coach Juwan Howard and Llewellyn put out official statements through the University.

“We are devastated for Jaelin,” said Howard. “He worked so hard after joining us this summer and was making that next step in leading this team. His maturity and work ethic has already made a mark on our program and culture. Knowing him, this setback will only serve as an opportunity to grow as a person and player, but more importantly, offer himself a chance to help this program in any way he can. I admire that.”

“Although this is not how I imagined my season here at Michigan would end, the support and love from everyone in the program will help me get through the rehab process,” said Llewellyn. “I’m looking forward to being my teammates’ biggest supporter for the rest of the season. Go Blue!”

The Princeton transfer played eight games for the Wolverines this season, averaging seven points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

