NICU nurse at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor named finalist in national program

Valerie Falk of C.S. Mott Children's Hospital was nominated as one of the top NICU nurses in the country during the 4moms inaugural Nominate a NICU Nurse program.

ANN ARBOR – Valerie Falk, a NICU nurse at University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, has been named one of 10 finalists for baby gear brand 4moms inaugural Nominate a NICU Nurse program.

Sponsored by Project Sweet Peas, the program asks co-workers, friends and families of NICU babies to nominate their favorite nurses and share stories about their experiences together.

For being named a finalist, Falk has won a swag box and a donation of 20 brand-new MamaRoo Swings for Mott Children’s Hospital.

“I was completely surprised and honored to even be nominated,” Falk said in a statement. “Reading through all of the nominations was truly special. It’s nice to be reminded how important the work we all do in the NICU really is to our families, patients and co-workers.”

The No. 1 nominated nurse in the country was Ronda McCaskey from Cleveland, Ohio, who took home $4,000, a care package and 20 brand-new MamaRoo Multi-Motion Baby Swings for University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Chidren’s, where she works.

“4moms is thrilled to be honoring the incredible work that Valerie Falk does at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital,” CMO of 4moms Debbie Lee said in a statement. “We hope our donation of MamaRoo Swings to the NICU will further help Valerie and her colleagues with their lifesaving work at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.”