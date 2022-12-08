Michigan football DT Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor weapons charge

Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for unauthorized possession of a gun in a Washtenaw County court on Thursday.

Smith was charged on Thursday (Dec. 1) for carrying a concealed weapon without having the proper licensing during an Oct. 7 traffic stop by the Ann Arbor police for speeding.

The defensive tackle initially faced a felony weapons charge for the incident but pleaded down to the misdemeanor charge alongside his attorney John Shea in front of the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for possessing a weapon while operating a vehicle.

Smith was carrying a Glock 19 with three loaded magazines totaling 69 bullets during the traffic stop. Detective Jon McDonagh said during a Nov. 30 sworn testimony to Washtenaw County Magistrate James Cameron that Smith was driving double the speed limit through a residential neighborhood.

The misdemeanor plea deal removes the felony count and is punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and a one-year jail sentence.

Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement last week that Smith would continue to participate as a member of the team.

“We are aware of the charge against Mazi from a traffic stop back in October,” said Manuel. “Mazi was honest, forthcoming, and cooperative from the very beginning and is a tremendous young man. He is not and never has been considered a threat to the university or community. Based on the information communicated to us, we will continue to allow the judicial process to play out. Mazi will continue to participate as a member of the team.”

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said that he respects the judicial process.

“I have respect for our judicial process, and with that respect brings confidence that a fair and just resolution is forthcoming,” said Harbaugh. “Mazi’s character and the trust that he has earned over the past four years will continue to be considered throughout the process.”

Smith’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 29 in the 15th District Court.

