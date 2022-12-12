Michigan Medicine reveals name of new hospital after receiving $50M gift

A new hospital will be built on the University of Michigan campus. (Photo: Michigan Medicine)

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine is celebrating one of its largest gifts ever by naming its new hospital for D. Dan and Betty Kahn.

The foundation of the longtime philanthropists gifted the health system $50 million, and its new name -- the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion -- was approved by the University of Michigan Regents on Dec. 8.

The new 690,000-square-foot facility will feature 264 private inpatient rooms that can be converted into intensive care, a state-of-the-art neurosciences center and specialty services for both thoracic and cardiovascular care. The hospital will also have 20 surgical and three interventional radiology suites.

“Patients and families who come to Michigan Medicine see their lives changed,” U-M President Santa J. Ono said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation for its extraordinary generosity, which will enable us to further develop and advance the highly specialized care, innovative research and comprehensive medical training that make our health system so exceptional.”

“This hospital is so important to the legacy of Betty and Dan Kahn and their focus on improving lives through advancements in health and science,” Larry Wolfe, president and trustee of the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation and son-in-law of the Kahns, said in a release.

“This gift is aligned perfectly with the Kahns’ vision and dedication to improving lives. This transformational gift will enhance the ability of Michigan Medicine to provide increased services to the people of the state of Michigan, as well as a wide cross section of our country.

“The pandemic amplified the need for increased high-quality medical care, training, research and innovation—this is exactly what Michigan Medicine will do. To give to the University of Michigan is based on the trust and confidence that we at the foundation have in the university and its leadership. The Kahn Foundation is proud to make this impactful gift based on need, proper stewardship and management.”

According to a release, the new hospital will allow beds in current semi-private rooms at University Hospital to be relocated. This will create a total of 154 new beds to the medical campus.

“The generosity of the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation will allow Michigan Medicine to provide essential increased access for patients to receive the highest quality medical care from our world-class providers,” Marschall Runge, CEO of Michigan Medicine, dean of the U-M Medical School and executive vice president of medical affairs for U-M, said in a release.

“By relieving high capacity at University Hospital and having more ICU-capable beds, the facility will improve the patient experience for so many. This will be yet another distinction that strengthens our academic medical center.”

The D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation has been donating gifts to the University of Michigan for nearly 20 years.

In 2011, Dan Kahn established a collaboration between U-M and the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology called the Kahn Symposium. The foundation later established and grew the Michigan-Israel Partnership for Research and Education in 2018. The partnership is an alliance between U-M, Technion and the Weizmann Institute of Science that allows the institutions to collaborate in medicine, engineering and science.

The foundation made gifts in 2004 and 2009 to support cardiovascular care and research at Michigan Medicine. Other areas named in the Kahns’ honor include the Patient and Family Reception Area at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and the auditorium at the A. Alfred Taubman Biomedical Science Research Building.

“My parents placed immense value on the power of education and continual learning,” Patti Aaron, daughter of Dan and Betty Kahn, and vice president and trustee of the Kahn Foundation, said in a release. “My father was especially inspired by scientific discovery and the possibilities for humankind, and he encouraged the same in his children and grandchildren. My parents’ philanthropy, in part, reflected those interests through support for world-class health science research institutions, such as Michigan Medicine.”

The new sustainably-designed hospital will be located adjacent to the Frankel Cardiovascular Center. The buildings will be connected via bridge and tunnels.

“With the pavilion, Michigan will have one of the most state-of-the-art hospitals in the country—that also demonstrates environmental and social responsibility,” David Miller, president of U-M Health, said in a release. “The D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion will be a game changer for Michigan and our patients, as well as the faculty, staff and learners who are committed to caring for them.”