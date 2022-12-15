Burns Park Elementary School in Ann Arbor closed Thursday due to staff illnesses

ANN ARBOR – Burns Park Elementary School is closed on Thursday due to widespread staff illness, the district announced in an email to school families in an email on Wednesday night.

Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift said that so many staff members are out sick, “we are unable to ensure staffing sufficient for a safe in-person learning environment for students.”

Remote instruction for the day has been ruled out due to the “high number of staff illness,” said Swift.

Additionally, all before and after school activities have been canceled.

“We are so very sorry this situation has occurred with such short notice, yet the situation has progressed very rapidly during the course of this evening,” she wrote.

The announcement comes as viral illnesses like RSV, adenovirus and the flu are continuing to spread this season.

