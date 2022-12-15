42º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Burns Park Elementary School in Ann Arbor closed Thursday due to staff illnesses

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Burns Park, Burns Park Elementary School, Ann Arbor Public Schools, Staff, Illness, Viruses, Students, Education, Washtenaw County
Burns Park Elementary School in Ann Arbor (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – Burns Park Elementary School is closed on Thursday due to widespread staff illness, the district announced in an email to school families in an email on Wednesday night.

Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift said that so many staff members are out sick, “we are unable to ensure staffing sufficient for a safe in-person learning environment for students.”

Remote instruction for the day has been ruled out due to the “high number of staff illness,” said Swift.

Additionally, all before and after school activities have been canceled.

Read: Is it RSV, a cold, the flu or COVID? What to know about the differences between illnesses

“We are so very sorry this situation has occurred with such short notice, yet the situation has progressed very rapidly during the course of this evening,” she wrote.

The announcement comes as viral illnesses like RSV, adenovirus and the flu are continuing to spread this season.

Read: What’s Going Around: Viral illnesses continue to spread throughout Metro Detroit

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email