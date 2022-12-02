What’s Going Around: Viral illnesses continue to spread throughout Metro Detroit

Viral illnesses are continuing to spread throughout Metro Detroit and continue to send lots of people to the doctor's office and the hospital. Some local hospitals say they're starting to see cases of RSV in children drop off a little, but that's just one piece of this viral puzzle.

Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:

Wayne County:

Dr. Jaime Hope -- Medical director, Beaumont Outpatient Campus - Livonia

“We’re seeing the number of RSV cases dropping in children, but rising slightly in adults. And we’re also seeing cases of flu. It’s still not too late to get a flu shot! We’re also seeing an increase in abdominal pain, which can be due to stomach viruses. But we’re also seeing abdominal pain in children that can be attributed to poor eating or stress. When abdominal pain is severe, children should definitely be seen by a doctor to rule out things like appendicitis. But when it is due to poor eating or stress, our advice tends to be to increase fiber - fruits and vegetables in the diet - and lower or address stressors.”

Oakland County:

Dr. Rena Daiza -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center West Bloomfield Twp.

“It’s viral season! I have a ton of patients with Adenovirus this week that have turned into Bronchitis. A reminder to people who are sick - stay home and maintain good hygiene.”

Sarah Rauner -- Chief pediatric nurse practitioner, Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital

“We are still seeing RSV and several other viral upper respiratory viruses. We’ve also seen an increase in influenza infections. Some vomiting and diarrhea, leading to dehydration and belly pain. For those experiencing the flu, here are some tips: drink lots of fluids; take Tylenol and Motrin; steamy showers may help when no fever’s present; as well as a balance of rest and slow active movement. Please, make sure you are staying home when you are sick, washing your hands and getting your flu vaccine. Don’t force holiday functions when feeling sick: spread cheer, not sickness! Lastly, as we approach the holidays we will continue to see an increase in mental health concerns.”

Washtenaw County:

Asha Shajahan, Family Medicine physician in Roseville -- Director of Community Health, Corewell Health Beaumont Grosse Pointe Hospital

“Seeing lots of new onset high blood pressure this week. Also, significant depression and anxiety, which may be related to the holidays. Especially common this time of year. Also upper respiratory viruses continue to circulate, not flu or COVID though. I always encourage people to try increasing their physical activity by getting outdoors, even as the temps trend downward, just to walk, even around the block a few times. It does a lot for so many of these common issues: helps with blood pressure control, improves anxiety, depression and fitness and promotes a general sense of well-being.”