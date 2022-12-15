45º

Michigan football announces open practice on Saturday for fans

Space is limited to first 200 people in line

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 03: Erick All #83 of the Michigan Wolverines leads his team onto the field before a college football game against the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) (Aaron J. Thornton, 2022 Aaron J. Thornton)

ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Wolverines will be hosting an open practice at the Al Glick Field House on Saturday.

It is the only open practice before the team heads to the Fiesta Bowl.

Space will be limited to the first 200 people in line. The event is intended for fans only and not for media purposes, according to the announcement.

Photo and video will not be permitted at the event.

The Wolverines will face off against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It is the first time the Wolverines will compete in the Fiesta Bowl since 1986.

The Al Glick Field House is located at 1200 S State St.

