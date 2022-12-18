Winter construction to close roads in downtown Ann Arbor this week

A road closed sign in the Kerrytown neighborhood of Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – A handful of roads in downtown Tree Town are closing this week to make way for different construction projects.

Drivers will have detours and access to local businesses will be maintained for all of the areas affected. Pedestrians will also have access to walkways but may be detoured.

The City of Ann Arbor issued a traffic update on Friday, Dec. 16, detailing the closures.

Here’s which roads will be impacted:

North Fifth Avenue

Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, the western southbound lane of North Fifth Avenue between Detroit and Catherine streets will be shifted to accommodate the construction of a new residential building. The lane will be shifted to the eastern southbound lane at Detroit Street.

Drivers should reduce speeds when passing through the area.

The lane shift is anticipated to last until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024.

South University Avenue

Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, B & M Tower is closing South University Avenue so that a work zone can be created to accommodate the setup of a crane, which will work on the University Towers building on South Forest Avenue.

Drivers heading east will follow a detour north on Church Street, east on Geddes Avenue, southeast on Washtenaw Avenue, south on Forest Avenue, and finally back to South University Avenue.

Those using the westbound lane will be detoured south on Forest Avenue, west on Hill Street, north on Church Street, and then return to South University Avenue.

Both the east and westbound lanes will be closed until 5 p.m. on Friday.

Glen Avenue

Three lanes of Glen Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday so that construction equipment can be moved.

The closure will impact the area between Catherine Street and East Ann Street.

Traffic heading north will follow a detour going east on East Ann Street, then head north on Zina Pitcher Place, west on Catherine Street and return to Glen Avenue. Southbound traffic will not be impacted.

Learn more about road closures in Ann Arbor here.