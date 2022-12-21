Patients, families enjoy annual Toy Store at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Earlier this week, patients of all ages and their family members enjoyed University of Michigan Health’s Mott Toy Store at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

The annual tradition allows families to “shop” for toys and pajamas during the holiday season. Volunteer elves also shop for families who aren’t able to make the visit in person.

Large Christmas bags stuffed with toys were delivered to patient rooms, and families of patients were able to pick out presents for all of the children in their family.

A helper shops for patients at the Mott Toy Store in December 2022. (C.S. Mott Children's Hospital | Michigan Medicine)

Families were able to choose up to five toys, a board game and pajamas for each of their children. The toy store is stocked with donations Mott receives throughout the year from the local community. The brand-new toys are offered for all ages, from preemies to teenagers, and included Squishmallows, LEGOs, dolls, craft kits, board games and more.

Chief operating officer of Mott and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital, Luanne Thomas Ewald, takes a photo with a family who picked out gifts from the Mott Toy Store in December 2022. (C.S. Mott Children's Hospital | Michigan Medicine)

“Seeing the joy the toys bring these children is priceless,” chief operating officer of Mott and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital Luanne Thomas Ewald said in a release. “It is heartwarming to know that we can make the holidays a little easier on our children and families that are spending this special time in the hospital.”

According to a release, more than 900 children and 250 families benefitted from this year’s toy store. An estimated 8,000 gifts were given just ahead of the holidays.